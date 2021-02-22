Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $36,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $334.07 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $424.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

