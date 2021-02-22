Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $19.40 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Chemed worth $19,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 66,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chemed by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Chemed by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $486.41 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $525.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.75%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.