Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $19.69 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP opened at $209.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

