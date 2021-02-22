Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $22.06 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $532.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.92 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.