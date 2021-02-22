Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $28.10 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $28,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

NYSE:CNI opened at $109.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

