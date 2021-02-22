Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $31.74 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,588 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $31,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,995,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,728,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

