Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $48.82 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of McKesson worth $48,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $304,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $60,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 32.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $1,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $177.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.92.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

