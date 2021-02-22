Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,238,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,188,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,237,000 after purchasing an additional 85,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16.

