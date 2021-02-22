Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2,636.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,123 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of The J. M. Smucker worth $20,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM stock opened at $113.47 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $131.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.