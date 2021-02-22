Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $26,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $51,129,000. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the period.

SCZ opened at $71.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56.

