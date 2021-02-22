Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 1,798 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $250.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

