Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 783 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $64,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $170.41 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $171.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

