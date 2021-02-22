Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,084,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 33,299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after buying an additional 428,136 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACAD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.44.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 in the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

