Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,303,967 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,272,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,303,967 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $35,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

