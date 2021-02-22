Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 13,387 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Penn National Gaming worth $19,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PENN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $119.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock worth $398,640,017. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

