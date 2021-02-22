Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,350 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Amedisys worth $30,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMED. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amedisys by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth $117,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED stock opened at $292.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.