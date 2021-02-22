Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,173 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iRhythm Technologies worth $27,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 245.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $1,210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,609,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $168.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.85. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

