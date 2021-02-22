Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,494 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Zillow Group worth $34,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 88,994 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $10,042,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $354,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,804 shares of company stock valued at $45,647,361. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $178.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

