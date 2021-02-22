Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,040 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $26,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $292,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $224.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.15. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $224.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.91.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $23,625,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

