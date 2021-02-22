Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 9,391 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the period. Avery Dennison makes up 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Avery Dennison worth $67,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $175.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.62. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $179.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

