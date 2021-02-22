Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 98,395 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,858 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 98,395 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Expedia Group worth $48,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Expedia Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. Cowen upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.07.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $157.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $162.10.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

