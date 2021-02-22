Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $223.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.