Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

GPEAF opened at $8.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

