Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.06-2.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 670,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,739. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $824,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director J Chris Brewster sold 5,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 863,669 shares of company stock worth $46,213,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

