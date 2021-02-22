Greenleaf Trust Acquires 3,333 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 47,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,725,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,999 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $76.00 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.76. The firm has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.