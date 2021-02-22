Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,271 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,260 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,960,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,497,000 after buying an additional 651,928 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 504,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 422,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 407,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 207,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

SMFG stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

