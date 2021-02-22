Greenleaf Trust Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $373.81 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $382.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

