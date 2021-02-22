Greenleaf Trust Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

CAT stock opened at $209.91 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.