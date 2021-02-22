Greenleaf Trust Has $1.88 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 107.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TM opened at $153.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $163.37. The company has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.02 and its 200-day moving average is $140.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

