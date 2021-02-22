Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $174.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.89.

