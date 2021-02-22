Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 292,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,044,000 after buying an additional 158,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $110.56 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

