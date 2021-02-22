Greenleaf Trust Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $111.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.05. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

