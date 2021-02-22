Greenleaf Trust Sells 296 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in BlackRock by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

NYSE:BLK opened at $710.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $730.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

