Greenleaf Trust Sells 389 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $264.77 on Monday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

