Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Trading Down 16%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares fell 16% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.83. 3,808,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 5,105,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

In other Greenpro Capital news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of Greenpro Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,396,760.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 68.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

