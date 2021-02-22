Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,807 ($23.61).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

GRG opened at GBX 2,090 ($27.31) on Monday. Greggs plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,466 ($32.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,994.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,605.22. The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 535.90.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

