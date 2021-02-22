Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $41.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $911,684.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,708.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,106 shares of company stock worth $29,169,792 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 30.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $753,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 178.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 146,212 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

