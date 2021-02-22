Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.37

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.37 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 64433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47.
Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)
Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.
Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.