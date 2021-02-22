Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.37

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.37 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 64433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,595 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $62,601,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 355.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,201 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

