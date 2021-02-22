Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 4,176 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 156,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 284,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 63,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.