Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading Down 7%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.03. 1,075,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 638,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $450.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.10 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 695,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 291,527 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares during the period. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

