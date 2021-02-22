GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Shares Gap Up to $13.99

Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.99, but opened at $15.24. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 8,161 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

