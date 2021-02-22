Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) traded down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $159.54 and last traded at $159.95. 779,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,057,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total transaction of $32,653,035.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,109,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 981,391 shares of company stock valued at $156,505,110 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,620,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,306,000 after buying an additional 411,884 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,363,000 after buying an additional 383,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after buying an additional 355,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guardant Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after buying an additional 335,960 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

