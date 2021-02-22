Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0211

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Gulden has a market cap of $11.34 million and approximately $182,305.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.27 or 0.00382818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 536,335,591 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.