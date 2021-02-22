Gunma Bank Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gunma Bank Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 141,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 104,351 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 99,379 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 48,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $105.53 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.