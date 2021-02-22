Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $17.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises about 16.4% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,025 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 236,680 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 193,370 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after acquiring an additional 180,009 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF opened at $55.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

