Gunma Bank Ltd. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $95.53 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

