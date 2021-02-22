GXChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.48 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. GXChain has a total market cap of $40.30 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000075 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,011,956 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

