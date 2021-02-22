Hacken Token Price Tops $0.10 (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Hacken Token token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $19.14 million and $943,693.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00476524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00069589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00085095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.40 or 0.00560784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00180211 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,588,498 tokens. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

Hacken Token Token Trading

Hacken Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.