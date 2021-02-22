Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,362,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158,182 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 4.71% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $271,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $981,879.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,530,988. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.29. 21,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.50 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.