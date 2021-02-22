Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,274 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.18% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $68,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $981,879.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,376 shares of company stock worth $9,530,988 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $49.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.50 and a beta of 1.77.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

